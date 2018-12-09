Hockey WC: Germany thrash Malaysia 5-3 to seal quarterfinal berth

Bhubaneswar: Germany carved out a hard-earned 5-3 victory over Malaysia in a Pool D match of the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup at the Kalinga Stadium here on Sunday.

With this win, Germany topped the Pool D with nine points from three games and sealed a direct berth in the quarterfinal.

Christopher Ruhr (14th, 18th minutes) and Timm Herzbruch (2nd, 59th) struck twice each for the title contenders from Europe while Marco Miltkau (39th) scored a field goal with an excellent finish off a fast, superbly orchestrated counter-attack.

All the Malaysian goals came from penalty corners. The veteran Razie Rahim (26th, 42nd) bagged a brace while Nabil Noor (28th) scored with a deflection after a clever penalty corner variation.

The Germans thus earned a direct entry into the quarter-finals as they topped Pool D with the full nine points from their three matches.

The Malaysians crashed out of the tournament as they finished at the bottom of the group with a mere one point.