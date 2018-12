Bhubaneswar: Belgium stormed into the quarter-finals after defeating Pakistan 5-0 in the third crossover match of the Hockey World Cup here on Tuesday.

Belgium scored in each quarter with Alexander Hendrickx (10th minute), Thomas Briels (13th), Cédric Charlier (27th), Sébastien Dockier (35th) and Tom Boon (53rd) finding the target.

Belgium will now face Germany in the quarters on December 13.