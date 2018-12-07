Hockey WC: Australia beat China, England knock Ireland out

Bhubaneswar: Australia defeated China 11-0 in a Pool B match of the Odisha Hockey World Cup 2018 at the Kalinga Stadium here on Friday.

Blake Govers scored a hat-trick (10th minute, 19th and 34th), Tim Brand (33rd, 55th) scored a brace, while goals from Flynn Ogilvie (49th), Jake Whetton (29th), Aran Zalewski (15th), Tom Craig (16th), Dylan Wotherspoon (38th) and Jeremy Hayward (22nd) helped Australia get their second highest win.

Australia fell short of their own World Cup record of a 12-0 win against South Africa which they set in 2010. Australia is now sitting at the top of the group with nine points.

Right from the start, the Australians were on the mark and continued to press their opponent’s defence regularly which resulted in their massive win.

In the second game of the day, the last minute goal by Mark Gleghorne led England to a 4-2 win over Ireland. With this, Ireland’s first appearance at a Hockey World Cup in 28 years was ended today.

England will play New Zealand, while China will take on France on Monday 10 December.