Hockey WC: Argentina beat New Zealand, Spain play 1-1 draw against France

Bhubaneswar: Argentina defeated New Zealand 3-0 in a hard-fought match on the Day 6 of Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup 2018 at the Kalinga Stadium here on Monday.

New Zealand had some chances to score but Argentina defended brilliantly. New Zealand started aggressively but Argentina slowed the game and kept the ball possession to take control of the game.

In-form striker, Agustin Mazzilli’s reverse-stick shot lit up the atmosphere and gave the much-needed lead. The contest revived with the Kiwis looking hungry for an equaliser. However, for a brief period, the game had a see-saw battle.

New Zealand’s chances were dented further with Argentina’s Lucas Vila’s goal. It was all over for them with Argentina’s Lucas Martinez and his alertness near their post; making it 0-3.

With this, Argentina also became the first side in the current edition to add two victories in their campaign and consolidate their quarterfinals chances.

In the first encounter of the day, three-time medallist Spain eked out a hard-fought 1-1 draw against France in their second Pool A match at the ongoing men’s hockey World Cup here.

The draw kept both the teams in the hunt for the knock-out round with one point apiece from two games.