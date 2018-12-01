Hockey WC 2018: Netherlands beat Malaysia, Pak lose to Germany

Bhubaneswar: Netherlands thrashed Asian Games silver medallist Malaysia 7-0 in a Pool-D match on day four of Men’s Hockey World Cup at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

While Jeroen Hertzberger of Netherlands scored three goals, Mirco Pruijser, Mink van der Weerden, Robbert Kemperman and Thierry Brinkman one each. At half-time, the Netherlands was leading by 3-0.

In the second encounter of the day, Germany defeated four-time champions Pakistan 1-0. Pakistan played well throughout the match but didn’t succeed to goal score in the stipulated time.

Germany’s Miltkau Marco scored the only goal for his side.

Pakistan, four-time title holders, are currently 13th ranked while the Germans, the two-time winners, are placed 6th in the FIH rankings.

Tomorrow in Pool-C Matches, Canada will take on South Africa at 5 pm and India will lock horns with Belgium at 7 p.m.

