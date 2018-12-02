Hockey WC 2018: India Hold Belgium To 2-2 Draw

Bhubaneswar: India held Belgium to a 2-2 draw in the Pool C clash of the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2018 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

India trailed in the first half of the game following the penalty corner conversion from Belgium’s Alexander Hendricks.

The home team then scored the equaliser in the third quarter after Harmanpreet Singh converted from the spot, before Simranjeet found the back of the net in the final 15 minutes.

But with four minutes remaining Gougard silenced the roaring Kalinga Stadium with the equaliser. With this, India’s plan for a direct qualification in the quarterfinal round was dashed by the equaliser.

India will now have to rely on the Canada game to qualify for the quarterfinals directly.

In the first encounter in the day, South Africa and Canada put up a terrific show in the Pool C match which ended in 1-1 draw.