Hockey star Birendra Lakra ties knot

Bhubaneswar: Odia hockey star Birendra Lakra tied the sacred knot here on Monday.

The 26 year old Olympian got married to Rashmita Kerketta of Jharkhand.

She is currently an employee of IT giant Infosys after Rashmita and had completed her studies from the Institute of Company Sciences.

Their sacred wedding was concluded at Arnold Church here attended by hockey legend Dillip Tirkey.

Notably, Lakra has been a magnificent player both for his country and club based at Ranchi. He had played a key role during the successful Indian campaign during the 2012 Champions Trophy when India ended up in the semis. He also played for the national team during London 2012 Olympics.