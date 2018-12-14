Hockey Men’s World Cup: Australia, Netherlands, Belgium & England clash on penultimate day

Bhubaneswar: With the Semi-Final line-ups revealed for the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018, hockey fans will be in for an exciting penultimate day of the tournament as Belgium take on England in the first Semi-Final while Australia face a tough test against The Netherlands here at the Kalinga Stadium on Saturday, December 15 2018.

The first Semi-Final is scheduled to take place at 16.00 hrs IST which will see World No. 3 Belgium face a determined English team who came from behind to defeat Olympic Champions Argentina in their Quarter-Final encounter. Belgium also goes into the match high on confidence, having knocked-out World No. 6 Germany in their Quarter-Final tie.

The second Semi-Final match will be a repeat of the 2014 Hockey World Cup Final as Defending Champions Australia take on The Netherlands at 18.30hrs IST. While Australia defeated lowest ranked France in their Quarter-Final match, The Netherlands had to play out of their skin to overcome hosts India 2-1 in-front of a packed Kalinga Stadium on Thursday evening.

The losing teams of the Semi-Final matches will face-off for the Bronze Medal on Sunday, 16th December 2018 at 16.30hrs IST, which will be followed by the Final match which takes place at 19.00hrs IST.

The organisers reiterated that there will be no Closing Ceremony. Only Presentation and Prize Distribution ceremonies will be conducted after both the Bronze Medal and the Final matches on Sunday.