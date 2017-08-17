Hoax bomb call puts Delhi HC on high alert, search on for caller

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court was put on high alert today after the police received a call about bomb threat inside the court premises.

The Delhi Police, SWAT teams, fire tenders and the bomb squad rushed the spot immediately after received the call to avoid any untoward situation.

However, nothing suspicious was found and the threat eventually turned out to be a hoax call. Search operations were conducted by the police at the premises of the court for over an hour.

According to police, it received an anonymous call at around 10.54 am today and the caller said there was a bomb planted in the HC premises that would go off in about an hour.

The police are now on the lookout for the caller.