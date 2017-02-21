HIV test for pregnant women by December

Bhubaneswar: During a review at the State Secretariat here on Monday, National Health Mission Director-cum-Health and Family Welfare Ministry Additional Secretary Arun Kumar Panda advised the department to go in for a religious HIV test of every pregnant women in Odisha by December and also intensify the drive for identifying TB patients in the State for immediate treatment by March.

Panda stressed on mandatory HIV test during the ante-natal check-up to ensure that the innocent infant is safe.The review revealed that 25 percent people in the State are within the HIV prone status. As on date, 67,654 people are HIV-affected. Annually over 3,000 people are being afflicted. While 40,205 have been identified, 24,726 are males and 15,479 females. Out of them, 78 percent belong to the 25-49 age group.

Similarly, 2476 children in the age group of 14 have been detected HIV-afflicted while 2092 pregnant women have been detected as HIV-affected.