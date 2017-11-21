Historic victory for India: Justice Dalveer Bhandari is re-elected at International Court of Justice

New Delhi: After Justice Dalveer Bhandari (70) was re-elected at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), India has called the win at the UN court a “historic” victory.

India’s Dalveer Bhandari has been re-elected to the Hague-based International Court of Justice (ICJ), winning the last of five seats for which elections were held after Britain pulled out its candidate Christopher Greenwood before the 12th round of voting.

This is the first time since the ICJ was established in 1945 that there will be no British judge in the ICJ.

For 11 rounds, the two were locked in a stalemate with Justice Bhandari getting majority support in the United Nations General Assembly and Justice Greenwood in the UN Security Council, both of which vote in elections to the world court.

Once the British candidate withdrew, both the UNGA and the security council formally voted to elect Justice Bhandari, a former Supreme Court judge. He received 183 out of 193 votes in the General Assembly and all the 15 votes in the Security Council.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj and her team for “their untiring efforts that have led to India’s re-election to ICJ.” “Our deep gratitude to all the members of UNGA as well as UNSC for their support and trust in India,” PM Modi tweeted.

I congratulate Justice Dalveer Bhandari on being re-elected to the International Court of Justice. His re-election is a proud moment for us. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 21, 2017

Congratulations to EAM @SushmaSwaraj and her entire team at MEA & diplomatic missions for their untiring efforts that have led to India’s re-election to ICJ. Our deep gratitude to all the members of UNGA as well as UNSC for their support and trust in India. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 21, 2017

One-third of the ICJ’s 15-member bench, or five judges, are elected every three years for a nine-year term. Elections are held separately but simultaneously in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and the UN Security Council in New York. To win, a candidate needs to get a majority in both chambers.