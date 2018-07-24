Hirakud Dam opens five sluice gates to discharge flood water

Sambalpur: The Hirakud Dam released the season’s first flood water from the reservoir today at around 12 noon by first opening sluice gate no 7 following a puja at the dam’s site.

Subsequently, the dam authorities opened four more gates to discharge the water. The flood water released by the dam will reach Mundali barrage in the next 36 hours, said a source.

Sambalpur Collector Samarth Verma said, “Currently, flood water is being released through five gates. Besides 15 more gates will be opened in a phased manner.”

Sources said 1,40,899 cusecs water per second is now entering the dam while 12,121 cusecs water per second is being released from the reservoir.

In the meanwhile, the district administration has alerted the people residing in low-lying areas to remain alert for a possible flood after opening of the dam gates.