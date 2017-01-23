Hirakhand mishap: Five member NIA team begin probe

Bhubaneswar: The probe into the Saturday derailment of Hirakhand Express near Kuneru that killed 39 so far, has begun today by Railway Safety Commissioner Ram Kripal’s visit to Rayagada and also a team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) inspecting the site of accident.

The five member team of NIA is investigating if there was any involvement of terrorist outfits in the derailment like believed in the Indore Patna express. The Safety Commissioner visited the railway officials rest house and is not only probing railway officials but also recording statements from the survivors of the train mishap. Kripal will be accepting the statements of witnesses in Vishakhapatnam till the end, he said.

Even after three days of the accident, the Railway department has not been able to find the reason behind the derailment. This has led to various speculations like possibility of Maoist planned accident or glitch in the fishplate.

On Sunday, railways minister Suresh Prabhu and other senior officials of the Railway Ministry visited the injured at various hospitals.