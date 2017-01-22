Hirakhand Express Accident: 32 dead, over 50 injured

Bhubaneswar: In a tragic incident at least 32 people were killed while over 50 injured after nine coaches and the engine of Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Express derailed near Kuneru station in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh around 11 pm on Saturday. The death toll is expected to rise.

Besides the engine, the luggage van, two general coaches, two sleeper coaches, one AC three tier coach and an AC two tier coach derailed,” Chief PRO of East Cost Railway JP Mishra said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the deaths of 32 people who were killed during a train derailment in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram district.

“My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones due to the derailment of Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Express. The tragedy is saddening,” the Prime Minsiter’s office said in a tweet quoting Modi.

Similarly, Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik also expressed his grief over the incident.

“Express my deepest grief on the loss of lives and injuries in the derailment of Hirakhand Express train at Kuneru in Andhra Pradesh. I have instructed the Chief Secretary, DGP, and the Health Secretary to leave for Rayagada. I have just spoken to the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh to extend all support,” Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said.

Union Home Miniser Rajnath Singh also expressed grief over the tragedy.

“The news of train accident in Andhra Pradesh is extremely distressing. Deeply pained over the loss of precious lives,” the minister tweeted.

The Railway Minister has announced the ex-gratia of Rs two lakh each for the kin of the passengers killed in the train mishap near Kuneri station, while Rs 50,000 will be given to those who have grievously injured, he said.

Railways will give Rs 25,000 to those who have received simple injury, he said.

The four trains that have been cancelled are Rayagada-Vishakhapatnam Passenger, Vishakhapatnam-Koraput Passenger, Sambalpur-Nalanda Express and Visakhapatnam-Korba Express.

Besides, seven express trains would be diverted through other routes.

The Dhanbad-Alleppey Express and Hatia-Yesvantpur Express to be diverted via Titilagarh, Raipur and Nagpur while Puri-Ahmadabad Express to be diverted via Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Nagpur and Ahmadabad.

The Chennai-Asansol Express would be diverted via Khurda Road, Angul and Jharsuguda while Nanded -Sambalpur Express would be diverted via Khurda Road and Angul.

Besides, the Vishakhapatnam-Nizamuddin Samata Express and the Vishakhapatnam-Lokamanya Tilak Terminal (LTT) Express trains would be diverted via Duvvada -Vijayawada and Nagpur.

“Helpline nos at Rayagada:BSNL LAND LINE NO. 06856-223400, 06856-223500 BSNL MOBILES 09439741181, 09439741071, AIRTEL 07681878777. Help line nos at Vizianagaram , RLY NO. 83331, 83332, 83333, 83334 BSNL LAND LINE: 08922-221202, 08922-221206,” the railway ministry tweeted.

Notably, the train had departed from Jagdalpur at 3 pm on Saturday and was scheduled to reach Bhubaneswar at 8.25 am today.