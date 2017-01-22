Hirakhand derailment: Probe begins from tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: Investigations into the horrific Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar-Junagarh link express derailment will begin from Monday.

The probe will be headed jointly by the Railway Safety Commissioner Ram Kripal and South-Central Commissioner of Hyderabad circle at the Railway Officers’ Guest House in Rayagada.

The probing team would also inspect the office of Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) at Vishakhapatnam.

A statement regarding this was published by the Civil Aviation Ministry early on the day with the statement adding that anyone can depose before the commission as witnesses to the accident.

Meanwhile Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu visited the accident spot at Kuneru Station and subsequently to Rayagada District Headquarters Hospital to check in on the condition of the injured victims, most of them from Odisha.

Chief Secretary AP Padhi along with Police DG, Health Secretary visited Rayagada to look into the condition of the patients injured during the accident.

Speaking to media men Padhi said the investigations lie on the hands of the railways and the state government has nothing to do on the matter.

Earlier today the Railway Ministry announced ex-gratia for the dead and injured victims.

Notably nine coaches and engine of Hirakhand Express derailed near Kuneru station of Vizianagaram district killing 39 people so far and injuring more than 100 people.