Hirakhand derailment: Home Ministry transfers case to NIA

New Delhi: The Hirakhand Express derailment that claimed at least 40 lives will now be probed by National Investigation Agency (NIA). The Home Ministry has transferred the Kanpur and Kuneru derailment cases to NIA.

As per sources, NIA had requested the Home Ministry to transfer the cases of both derailments following which the move was taken on Wednesday. NIA had spotted some terrorism links in the Kanpur derailment of November, 2016 and now has found possibilities of terror links here too. In the Indore-Patna Express case that derailed near Kanpur, Bihar police has already arrested three people.

The Hirakhand or Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Express got derailed in Kuneru district in Andra Pradesh last Saturday night.