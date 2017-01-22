Hirakhand derailment: Rescue on; Health Secy, DGP fly to Rayagada

Bhubaneswar: Even as more than a dozen of people from Odisha have been identified to have been killed during the horrific Hirakhand Link Express in Vizianagaram area of Andhra Pradesh late on Sunday night, the State Government has initiated actions on a war footing.

An urgent review meeting has been done under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to arrange immediate relief and rescue assistance to the aggrieved victims.

Informing about the development CM said coordination is being maintained with AP Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and assured all kinds of assistance for the dead and injured. The meeting was attended by top bureaucrats and police official.

Since the number of death toll is increasing with time the issue has been put forwarded with severe urgency as senior officials including Police DG, Chief Secretary and Health Secretary have been instructed to leave for Rayagada as soon as possible.

The CM has ordered to assess the ground zero situation and make arrangements for identification of the deceased and the inured victims.

Notably, as many as 36 persons have so far died while more than 60 have been injured as Train number 18448, Jagdalpur–Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Link Express derailed near Kuneru station in the Vizianagaram district of AP at around 11 pm late on Sunday night.

Some deceased who have so far been identified from the state are M Krishna, P Shrinu, B. Kamla (50) of Ganjam, Gayatri Sahoo (14) of Kalyansinghpur, Dillip Kumar Rohit, TK Menj, Somu Amnna, Bishnu Sahoo of Bisama Cuttack, Ranjan Nayak of RK Nagar in Rayagada, Subas Chandra Sahoo of Bisama Cuttack, S. Renuka of Ganjam, P. Palli, Yashok Pandit, Ramprasad Pandit, K Rebati, Mandal Balram,Tapan Kumar Pradhan and Subhabrati Sahoo.

Meanwhile rescue operations are under full swing with the assistance of Rayagada and Vizianagaram district administration along with NDRF, local police.

Seven trains have been diverted form their route as more than 300 people have been shifted from the spot through a special train en route to Bhubaneswar via Titlagarh, Sambalpur, Angul.