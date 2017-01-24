Headlines

Hirakhand derailment: Confusion over dead body identification

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Bhubaneswar: The death toll in the Hirakhand Express derailment on Saturday has risen to 41 with two more deaths confirmed today. Meanwhile, inability to identify the mutilated bodies is leading to confusion among family members claiming the bodies.

While the body of a youth with mutilated head was claimed by a family who also conducted his last rites, now another body has been found with an identity card (a driving license) that bears the name of the passenger from the family. There is now confusion over the previous body’s identity since it has already been cremated.

Meanwhile, Railway Safety Commissioner Ram Kripal visited Vizag today to investigate into the matter. Andhra Pradesh has also set up a team under a CID to probe into the tragedy.

