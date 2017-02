New Delhi: The iconic brand Ambassador, which used to be a symbol of the high and mighty in power corridors, is being sold to French carmaker Peugeot sources said.

As per sources, the C K Birla Group owned Hindustan Motors formalised the deal for Rs 80 crore on Friday. Production of Ambassador Cars had stopped around three years ago.

The Ambassador brand was introduced seven decades ago when Hindustan Motors launched the Morris Oxford series II (Landmaster) in a new avatar with minor changes.