Himachal Pradesh to experience snowfall in next two days

Shimla: Tourist towns like Shimla, Manali and Lahaul-Spiti in Himachal Pradesh may receive snowfall in the next two days, Met office said on Wednesday.

The report said moderate to heavy snowfall may occur across Himachal Pradesh in the next two days. The Met office has advised the local people and tourist not to venture in the high hills as there is a risk of snapping of road links.

Official sources said supply of essential commodities and transportation of people may get hampered in remote areas of the state due to the snowfall.

The Met office said hills of Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Sirmaur, Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur districts are likely to experience moderate to heavy snowfall from January 4-6.

Most of the prominent tourist towns like Shimla, Narkanda, Kufri, Dalhousie and Manali are likely to experience moderate spells of snowfall.