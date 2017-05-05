Himachal IAS-IPS couple to adopt martyr Paramjit Singh’s daughter

Shimla: A Himachal Pradesh based couple has decided to adopt the 12 year-old daughter of an Army Jawan, who was beheaded by Pakistan in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on May 1.
The couple has offered to bear the child’s expenses from school till marriage, to ensure a good future for her.
As a tribute to Naib Subedar Paramjit Singh’s sacrifice, Kullu deputy commissioner Yunus Khan and his wife Anjum Ara, an IPS officer, have decided to take care of his daughter, Khushdeep Kaur.
“Khushdeep will continue to stay with her family. We will be paying for all her expenses and meeting her from time to time to know about her problems and solve them. If she wants to become an IAS or IPS officer or choose some other career, we are there to help,” said Ara.