Latest News Update

Himachal IAS-IPS couple to adopt martyr Paramjit Singh’s daughter

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Himachal

Shimla: A Himachal Pradesh based couple has decided to adopt the 12 year-old daughter of an Army Jawan, who was beheaded by Pakistan in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on May 1.

The couple has offered to bear the child’s expenses from school till marriage, to ensure a good future for her.

As a tribute to Naib Subedar Paramjit Singh’s sacrifice, Kullu deputy commissioner Yunus Khan and his wife Anjum Ara, an IPS officer, have decided to take care of his daughter, Khushdeep Kaur.

“Khushdeep will continue to stay with her family. We will be paying for all her expenses and meeting her from time to time to know about her problems and solve them. If she wants to become an IAS or IPS officer or choose some other career, we are there to help,” said Ara.

Related Items:, , , , ,
Comments

Most Popular

Naveen Patnaik Naveen Patnaik
4.3K
Headlines

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu gave nod to a new railway line in Odisha within 3 mins
Arindam Arindam
3.0K
Entertainment

Arindam and Barsha in upcoming Odia movie “Romeo Juliet”
Damodar Rout Damodar Rout
2.9K
Headlines

Man died of consuming illicit liquor, body cremated in groom attire
Satyajeet Jena Satyajeet Jena
2.8K
Entertainment

CM Naveen appeals to vote for Satyajeet Jena in SaReGaMaPa Li’l Champs
Sarathi Baba granted bail by apex court Sarathi Baba granted bail by apex court
1.8K
Headlines

Sarathi Baba granted bail by apex court
To Top