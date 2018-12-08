Hillary Clinton at Udaipur to attend Ambani pre-wedding celebrations

Udaipur: Hillary Clinton, the former First Lady and former US Secretary of State, has arrived at Udaipur on Saturday to attend the Ambani wedding celebrations.

Isha, the only daughter of India’s richest businessman Mukesh Ambani, is set to tie the nuptial knot with Anand Piramal on December 12.

The First lady was seen wearing a red kurta and black pants as she stepped out of the Udaipur airport for the venue.

A number of Bollywood stars, business leaders and politicians are among those who arrived to attend the pre wedding celebrations.

Cine stars Vidya Balan and her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur, John Abraham and Devendra Fadnavis were seen at the venue.

The wedding week started with an Anna Seva performed on Friday night. The couple fed nearly 5,000 people.

The much-awaited wedding will take place at Ambani’s Antilla residence in Mumbai on December 12. The wedding celebrations will be a star-studded affair as several Bollywood celebs will be seen on the occasion.