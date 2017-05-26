Twin City

Highway looter gang busted, 7 arrested

Pragativadi News Service
Highway

Cuttack: In a major breakthrough, Tangi police foiled a robbery bod on National Highway 16 and arrested all seven members of an inter-district gang.

The accused have been identified as Manas Ranjan Maharathi (35), Manas Nayak (24), Nitis Das (23), Artatrana Bhoi (23), Sandip Bharat Bhusan (24), Susant Behera (22) and Rohit Kumar Behera (27).

The gang was busted with seizure of a country-made pistol, a sword, a dagger, iron rod, two cartridges of ammunition and a car from their possession.

Sources said the gang indulged in criminal and anti-social activities including extortion and robbery. On Thursday night, the gang members had congregated beneath a bridge on NH 16 near Nirgundi and were planning to commit robbery from buses and trucks, said IIC, Tangi police station Smruti Ranjan Kar.

