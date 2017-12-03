Highest ceasefire violations by Pak along IB, LoC in 7 years

New Delhi: The highest in past seven years, Pakistan has violated the ceasefire along the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir more than 720 times this year.

According to reports, Pakistani forces have violated ceasefire 724 times along the IB and the LoC till October in comparison to 449 times in 2016.

As many as 12 civilians and 17 security personnel were killed in the firing from across the border till October, the report further said.

A total of 79 civilians and 67 security personnel were also injured in the firing.

The ceasefire between India and Pakistan along the International Border, the Line of Control and the Actual Ground Position Line in Jammu and Kashmir came into force in November 2003.

India shares a 3,323-km-long border with Pakistan of which 221 km of the IB and 740 km of the LoC fall in Jammu and Kashmir.

In 2016, there were 449 incidents of ceasefire violations in which 13 civilians and 13 security personnel were killed and 83 civilians and 99 security personnel were injured.