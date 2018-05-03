Higher Education Department asks educational institutions to execute official works in Odia

Bhubaneswar: The Higher Education Department has asked the authorities of all government and private colleges and universities in the state to implement the new Odisha Official Language (Amendment) Bill, 2018 rules with immediate effect.

The department has instructed the concerned authorities of these educational institutions to execute all official works in Odia within a week in letter and spirit, issuing a notification on Thursday.

The department has asked the authorities to submit an action taken report within 10 days.

Besides, they have been asked to display the name of their institution in Odia at the entrance gate.

The Bill, which was passed in the State Assembly through a voice vote has penal provisions for not using Odia language in official work.