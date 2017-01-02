High-tech laser walls, censors along Indo-Bangla border soon

Kolkata: With Narendra Modi’s government taking stringent policies up against its immediate neighbourhood on the wake of recent terror issues, black money infiltration, especially in the west and north-eastern dominion, recently a new development seems to arise.

Modi’s anti-policies also seemed to have caught gear towards country’s eastern neighbour Bangladesh. BSF sources revealed that very soon the Indo-Bangla International Border will be lased up with high tech laser walls and smart sensors to keep an eye on infiltration and curb terrorism, top news agency reported.

The system will be placed in the porous riverine area and in the areas that lack proper fencing for guard.

Sources also said that the project is going to kick off in next few months. The system works on principle of satellite-based signal command operability. It will also be equipped with night and fog visibility tools. It generally works on blips-alerts method which triggers border guards to action.

The army is already using the same kind of technology -Farheen laser wall-for fencing the country’s western border along Pakistan and has been successful in ensuring strict vigilance and minimise infiltration.

The development came after inputs from intelligence agencies confirmed that there has been increasing terrorism and anti-national interference in the unfenced and riverine border areas along the 4,096 km long border. The decision to take urgent steps was reinforced after Dhaka terror attacks.

Meanwhile, out of the total borderline with Bangladesh, 2,216.7 km lie only in West Bengal. Recently, the proposal to erect fence along highly sensitive 81.7 km area by BSF’s South Bengal zone has been given green signal by the state.