High-profile sex racket busted in Gurugram, 16 held

Gurugram: A high-profile sex racket operating from Sector-39 of Gurugram was busted by the Haryana Police.

According to reports, at least 16 people have been arrested by the Gurugram Police in this connection.

The sex racket was being operated from a guest house in Sector -39.

Twelve girls and four boys are among those who have been arrested by the law enforcement officials.

This is not the first time when such a high-profile prostitution racket has been busted in the city.

On December 10, the district police uncovered an illegal sex racket that was being run in a spa of a renowned mall in Sector-53.

The authorities had then arrested six women, including two foreigners, and a man for operating flesh trade from a spa here.

On June 29, the police busted prostitution rackets in shopping malls and arrested 10 women aged between 20 and 25 and a man.

