High-profile sex racket busted, daughter of Bollywood director rescued

Mumbai: A high-profile sex racket is exposed near Vasai railway station and three girls have been rescued. The Manikpur police have arrested three women involved in running this racket. Shockingly, one of them is the mother of one of the girls. The accused who are arrested are named Sakila Ashfak Shaikh (38), Puspalata Devendra Moulshree (52) and Margret Cross.
The three girls who are rescued are of the age 16, 19 and 25. As reported by Mid-day, Senior Police Inspector Anil Patil said that they received the information last week that a high-profile sex racket was being carried out in a flat at a high-rise near Vasai railway station. It is then the cops raided the apartment and rescued these girls. The youngest 16-year-old girls had just passed her SSC, the 19-year-old was engaged to be married. The third female was a widow. The 19-year-old female told the police that she was a daughter of a director from Bollywood.
As per to Mid-day, DYSP Anil Aakade told them that the 16-year-old girl’s mother had pushed her into prostitution. The girls used to get Rs 4,000-5,000 a client, which was split between the girl and the pimp.