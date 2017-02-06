High Court lawyers call off strike

Cuttack: The lawyers at Orissa High Court Bar Association who were on a cease off work stir since January 27 today called off their strike. The lawyers will begin work from Tuesday.

The advocates of the Bar Association were on a protest after advocate Chinmay Mohanty was attacked on January 26 in Bhubaneswar. “We had demanded the arrest of the culprits and ceased off work till then,” said Bar Association secretary Umesh Chandra Behura.

Today, Lingaraj Polcie Station in Bhubaneswar arrested two people accused in the case following which a general body meeting of the Bar Association was held. It was decided in the meeting to call off the strike and start work from tomorrow.

The 11 day long cease work had turned the Orissa High Court premises deserted but with advocates starting work from Tuesday, normalcy is expected to return.