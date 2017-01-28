High Court Bar members go on stir protesting assault on lawyer

Cuttack: Protesting against the assault on one of their colleagues, lawyers of Orissa High Court Bar Association stayed away from work calling for a cease work stir.

A meeting under the chairmanship of Bar Association Vice President Kali Prasanna Mishra was held on Friday to protest on the issue and also discuss proceedings on the backdrop of attack on lawyer Chinmaya Mohanty.

Notably, Chinmaya a member of State Bar Council was attacked by some unidentified miscreants in Lingaraj police station area in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday evening.

A case was registered at Lingaraj PS but so far police has not taken any foreseeable actions in this regard which has led to protests and disruption in court’s proceedings.

Orissa High Court Bar Association secretary Umesh Chandra Behura said, they would meet on Monday to take stock of the situation on their demands for immediate arrests of the culprits and decide on future course of actions.