High alerts across country due to possible terror attack on Shiva temples on Maha Shivaratri

New Delhi: Terror threat looms over Shiva temples across the country on the Maha Shivaratri day. As per sources, an alert has been issued in this regard to several states, warning that terrorists may target temples where devotees converge in large numbers for Maha Shivaratri.

Sources also said that the terrorists are likely to specifically target Jyotirlinga temples.

In the wake of the intelligence alert, the Maharashtra Police is taking stock of the security at Trimbakeshwar temple in Nashik, which is one of the 12 Jyotirlinga temples in India, sources said.

An alert has also been issued for temples in Punjab, Haryana, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Uttarakhand, sources added.