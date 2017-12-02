High alert in Maoist zones of Odisha as red rebels observe PLGA week

Bhubaneswar: Security has been beefed up in many Maoist affected districts of Odisha as the red rebels are observing the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) week beginning from today.

Combing and anti-insurgency operations have also been intensified in several parts of the state where Maoists are active.

According to reports, bus services in eight routes in Rayagada, Kandhamal and other few pockets in Malkangiri district have been suspended as a precautionary measure, following the call for observation of the PLGA week by Maoists putting up posters at Mahupadar and Kalimela areas in Malkangiri district.

In an open challenge to security forces, a permanent camp building has been constructed by the rebels in the district which is likely to be inaugurated at Totaguda today.

Special measures have been taken up in Maoist hotbeds and border areas have been sealed with combing operations intensified, informed a police source.