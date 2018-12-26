Hi-Tech Medical officer held for duping MBBS aspirant of Rs 5 lakh

Bhubaneswar: An officer of the Hi-Tech Medical College here was arrested by the Jharkhand police on charges of defrauding a MBBS aspirant of Rs 5 lakh on the pretext of providing him a medical seat.

The accused officer, identified as Tirupati Choudhary, was arrested on basis of a complaint lodged by one Ramdhar Pautik of Bhopal.

According to police, Choudhary had taken Rs 5 lakh from Pautik and promised him to allocate a seat in the medical college in 2014. However, Choudhary neither provided him the seat nor returned the money.

Later, Pautik lodged a complaint with the local police. Jharkhand police with the help of Sahid Nagar police arrested Choudhary and forwarded him to the court.

A case has been registered against Choudhary under relevant Sections of the IPC.