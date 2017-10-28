PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Here’s how much tickets prices for India- Sri Lanka T20 match at Barabati Stadium

Cuttack: The Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) today fixed the prices of tickets for the upcoming T20 International match between India and Sri Lanka scheduled to be played at Barabati stadium in Cuttack city of Odisha on December 20.

According to reports, a spectator has to pay Rs 600 for gallery no 1 and 3, Rs 500 for gallery no 2 and 4 and Rs 400 for gallery no 6 and 7 tickets while the prices for special enclosure has been fixed at Rs 3,000 and Rs 8,000 for corporate box tickets.

An adequate measure will be taken for the counter sale of tickets for the T20 match will begin from December 16. The dates for the online ticket sale will be announced shortly, informed Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) officials.

Earlier today, Police Commissioner YB Khurania informed that the tickets for the upcoming India-Sri Lanka T20 international match at Barabati stadium is to be printed outside Odisha. There will be extra security features like hologram and barcode included in the tickets.

