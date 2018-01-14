Hemp plantation destroyed in Kandhamal district

Kandhamal: Kandhamal police, forest officials and Excise sleuths conducted a joint raid and destroyed hemp plantation of around 101 acres across villages under Baliguda police limits in the district on Sunday.

The team led by Baliguda SDPO Bibekananda Sharma raided hemp fields in villages like Sindirigaon, Andarigaon and Gebapadar in the morning in which the officials torched the hemp plants in the presence of local Tehsildar and Revenue Inspector.

“The raid was conducted after Excise officials got specific information on the ongoing hemp cultivation on vast stretch of forested lands in several villages under Baliguda area. The destroyed plants would worth well over Rs 10 crore,” said Satyabrata Raut, Baliguda IIC.

Cases under NDPS Act have been lodged in the incident and an investigation is underway to nab them.