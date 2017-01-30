Headlines

Hemanad Biswal’s brothers join BJD

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Hemanand Biswal brothers join BJD

Bhubaneswar: Veteran Congress leader and former Chief Minister Hemanand Biswal’s brothers joined BJD on Monday at Naveen Niwas.

The duo, Bihari Chandra Biswal and Khirod Chandra Biswal formally entered the BJD in presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today while more than 60 workers of Congress from Kirimira block of Jharsuguda based Western Odisha Bikash Parishad also switched into the ruling party under the leadership of the parishad’s Chairman Kishore Mohanty.

At the joining of these members, Jharsuguda district general secretary Trinath Gual was present among others.

Comments

