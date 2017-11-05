PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Hema Malini escapes bull attack at Mathura station, official suspended

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Hema Malini

Mathura: Actress-turned-politician Hema Malini recently escaped an attack by a bull at Mathura railway station. While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP escaped unhurt, the station superintendent was suspended for not fixing the problem of stray animals on Mathura junction.

Hema Malini was on a visit to the Mathura railway station to take stock of the renovation process when a stray bull charged on hurt. However, a youth present at the spot helped here escape unhurt.

Taking cognizance of the issue, the Northern Railways put station superintendent K L Meena under suspension, saying prime facie it was the officer’s fault to not do anything to contain the problem of animals straying on the railway platforms.

A probe has also been ordered into possible negligence by the security team of the actress-turned-politician.

