Bhubaneswar: Former Lok Sabha MP and Wife of former Odisha Chief Minister Giridhar Gamang, Hema Gamang, resigned from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) today.

Hema Gamang alleged that she has been neglected in the party and quit the ruling party.

She tendered her resignation to Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik for approval mentioning seven reasons in the letter why she took the decision, sources said.

The former Congress leader had joined the BJD just before elections in 2014.