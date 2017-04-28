Helicopter crashed: 5 jawans injured

Malkangiri: After the maoist attack at Sukma of Chhattisgarh area, a helicopter carrying CRPF jawans to drop at Chhattisgarh crashed while landing at the spot on Thursday.

Around five jawans were injured in the incident. The crash took place around 5:30 pm near the Chintagumpha camp of the paramilitary force.

The exact reason of the incident is yet to be ascertained. However, technical snag is suspected to be reason behind this incident.

Meanwhile an enquiry has been continuing to know the exact reason of the crash.