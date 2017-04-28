State at Large

Helicopter crashed: 5 jawans injured

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Helicopter crashed: 5 jawans injured

Malkangiri: After the maoist attack at Sukma of Chhattisgarh area, a helicopter carrying CRPF jawans to drop at Chhattisgarh crashed while landing at the spot on Thursday.

Around five jawans were injured in the incident. The crash took place around 5:30 pm near the Chintagumpha camp of the paramilitary force.

The exact reason of the incident is yet to be ascertained. However, technical snag is suspected to be reason behind this incident.

Meanwhile an enquiry has been continuing to know the exact reason of the crash.

Related Items:,
Comments

Most Popular

old baby old baby
15.2K
Latest News Update

In pics: 8 month old baby from Punjab Weighing 17 Kg
Ramdev Ramdev
9.4K
Latest News Update

Ramdev baba accident goes viral
Odia song Odia song
5.1K
Entertainment

Popular Odia Song “Jai Phula” in America gym center
Vajpayee Vajpayee
4.0K
Headlines

CM Naveen Patnaik meets Atal Bihari Vajpayee, asks about health
Air Asia flight from Bhubaneswar to Kuala Lumpur to launch today Air Asia flight from Bhubaneswar to Kuala Lumpur to launch today
3.5K
Headlines

Air Asia flight from Bhubaneswar to Kuala Lumpur to launch today
To Top