Heinous act: Man slits throat and sucks blood of a minor

Pragativadi News Service
Ganjam: Earlier, a man was arrested on Monday in charges of  slitting the throat of a Class III girl and attempting to suck her blood on the seashore at Bada Arjeepalli in the district here.

The accused U Bairagi (aged 33) of Bada Arjeepalli allegedly has slit the throat of the girl named, d Jasmine, who stays in his neighbourhood, with a razor while she was playing with her friends near the beach on Sunday.

As per police, after slitting the throat of Jasmine, Bairagi tried to drink her blood. The  people of the area caught the accused while he was trying to escape after committing the crime and handed him over to the police. Jasmine was rushed to a hospital at Chhatrapur and then shifted MKCG Hospital after her condition was stated to be critical.

Basing on the complaint lodged by Jasmine’s father D Chinaya, a case has been registered under the beach police station by which the accused was issued court challan and was sent to jail on Monday.

