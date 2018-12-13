Hectic parleys on for choosing CMs for MP, Raj

New Delhi: The Congress president Rahul Gandhi is having hectic parleys at his residence over choosing of chief ministers for Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan where the party dislodged the BJP from power in the Assembly elections.

The meeting is attended by UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. They were also present during the consultations when party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is a contender for the Chief Minister post in Madhya Pradesh, met Rahul Gandhi.

Ashok Gehlot and Pilot reached Gandhi’s residence one after the other to apprise the party chief of their views.

Gandhi has already consulted with K.C. Venugopal. Scindia and Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath are contenders for the post of Chief Minister in Madhya Pradesh.