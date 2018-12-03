Heavy security arrangement for Assam Panchayat polls

Guwahati (Assam): Authorities have made massive security arrangement for the upcoming panchayat polls of the state on December 5 and 9.

Reports said a total of 1,40,000 civil employees and one lakh security personnel will be deployed for smooth conduct of the polls in Assam. The elections will be held in two phases.

Assam Director General of Police Kuladhar Saikia said the forces are there to ensure free and fair election and added that security is being tightened in vulnerable areas of the state.

There are 2,200 Gaon Panchayats in Assam. A total of 1,56,41,456 voters will exercise their franchise at the hustings.

As many as 23,505 polling stations will be set up out of which 8243 polling stations have been identified as sensitive and 3665 as hyper sensitive.