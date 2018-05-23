Heavy rains hit normal life in twin city, road and rail traffic affected

Bhubaneswar: Heavy rainfall accompanied with thunder and stormy weather affected normal life in twin city Bhubaneswar and Cuttack this morning disrupting train and bus services.

Students and office goers faced huge inconvenience as Wednesday morning brought along heavy rains and lightening throwing normal life out of gear.

Train services on Bhadrak-Bhubaneswar-Puri route were affected as overhead wires parted and signals stopped functioning due to nor’wester rains.

Similarly, many passengers remained stranded at Bhubaneswar Railway Station due to water-logging at the station.

Low-lying areas like Acharya Vihar, Jayadev Vihar, Baramunda bus stand and Nayapalli in Bhubaneswar, similarly, Badambadi, Tala Telenga Bazar, Sutahat and Mangalabag in Cuttack also witnessed water-logging situation.

In a related development, a person was severely injured after his house caught fire in a lightning strike at Jhanjhana village under Hatadihi block in Keonjhar district on Wednesday morning. Two rooms of the house were reduced to ashes.

The injured has been rushed to a nearby hospital.