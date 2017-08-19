Heavy rainfall likely in State

Bhubaneswar: Heavy rainfall coupled with gusty surface wind is likely to batter several parts of Odisha due to a low pressure over Bay of Bengal that would make sea conditions rough, the MeT department said on Saturday.

The low pressure area of on Friday now lies over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south coastal Odisha and West-central Bay of Bengal. Associated upper air cyclonic circulation extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level with tilting Southwestwards with height, the meteorological centre here said.

Under its influence, rain and thundershower is likely to occur at most places in coastal districts of Odisha during next 24 hours. Similarly, heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places over south Odisha, it said.