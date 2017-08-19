PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Headlines

Heavy rainfall likely in State

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
heavy rainfall

Bhubaneswar: Heavy rainfall coupled with gusty surface wind is likely to batter several parts of Odisha due to a low pressure over Bay of Bengal that would make sea conditions rough, the MeT department said on Saturday.

The low pressure area of on Friday now lies over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south coastal Odisha and West-central Bay of Bengal. Associated upper air cyclonic circulation extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level with tilting Southwestwards with height, the meteorological centre here said.

Under its influence, rain and thundershower is likely to occur at most places in coastal districts of Odisha during next 24 hours. Similarly, heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places over south Odisha, it said.

Related Items:, ,
Comments

Most Popular

Naveen Naveen
3.3K
Headlines

CM Naveen Patnaik nominated as Best Administrator, tops India’s list
7th Pay 7th Pay
2.6K
Headlines

7th Pay Commission: No hike on minimum pay, allowances for employees
2.0K
Entertainment

In Pics: Odisha born director Abinash nanda makes TV commercial featuring 15 Odia actors
sex racket sex racket
1.4K
Crime

Sex racket busted in Cuttack: Three arrested
incentive incentive
1.4K
Headlines

Odisha raises cash incentive for inter-caste marriage to Rs 1L
To Top