PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Headlines

Heavy rainfall likely in Odisha in next 24 hours: IMD

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
rainfall

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is likely to further receive heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours. Heavy to very heavy downpour is likely to occur in one or two places in southern region of the state and heavy rainfall in northern parts of Odisha, the IMD said in its latest bulletin.

Meanwhile, sources in IMD said that rain was experienced in many places in Odisha with heavy to very heavy in nature in one or two places in northern interior parts of the state and heavy rainfall in one or two places in southern part.

A report from Rayagada district said that vehicular communication between Gunupur and Srikakulam in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh has been disrupted after a bridge near Jagannathpur in the district was washed away by strong water current following heavy rains in upper catchment areas.

 

Related Items:, , ,
Comments

Most Popular

7th Pay 7th Pay
2.5K
Headlines

7th Pay Commission: No hike on minimum pay, allowances for employees
trains trains
1.2K
Twin City

Rescheduled trains, changed routes for modernization work at Cuttack Railway station
transferred transferred
1.1K
Headlines

PF account to be automatically transferred on job switch
metro rail metro rail
926
Headlines

Cabinet approves new metro rail policy to expand networks
extortion extortion
900
Twin City

Extortion call racket busted, 104 ATM cards seized in Cuttack
To Top