Heavy rainfall from December 7 but no cyclone in Odisha: IMD

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday ruled out the chances of a cyclone in Odisha due to well marked low pressure area formed over southeast Bay of Bengal that has intensified into depression and lay centered about 1250 kms to south-southeast of Gopalpur.

However, the MeT department predicted heavy rainfall in southern and coastal parts of the state from December 7.

The depression system is likely to intensify further into a deep depression in the next 48 hours and then move west-northwestwards towards north Tamil Nadu-South Andhra Pradesh coasts during next three days. However, there is a probability of slight weakening of the system after reaching Andhra Pradesh coast, said the IMD bulletin.

Coastal and southern parts of the state are likely to receive showers between December 7 and 9 and heavy rainfall at isolated places on December 8 and 9, said Sarat Sahu, Director of Regional MeT Centre.

The IMD has also warned fishermen not to venture into the sea till December 9.