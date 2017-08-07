PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Heavy rain likely in State in next 24 hrs

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
heavy rainfall

Bhubaneswar: Heavy rainfall is likely in Odisha in the next 24 hours, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said.

“Heavy rainfall is likely to occur in one or two places in interior parts of Odisha during the next 24 hours,” IMD said in a statement.

The Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, Director S Sahu said the rainfall continued in the state since last week due to an active south-west monsoon.

He said many places on Sunday experienced rainfall at many places over interior and coastal region.

The chief amounts of rainfall recorded in centimeters are: Bargaon in Sundargarh (nine cm), Batagaon in Sambalpur, Deogaon in Jharsuguda district, Phulbani in Kandhamal district and Bamra in Sambalpur district (seven cm) each.

