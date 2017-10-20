Heavy rain brings normal life to halt; state orders for relief measures

Bhubaneswar: Heavy to very heavy rain was reported in as many as 25 blocks of eight districts in Odisha in the past 24 hours bringing the normal life to a halt in the state.

The state government has directed district collectors to take measures to provide relief to people in the affected districts.

The rain-affected districts are Balasore, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Khordha, Mayurbhanj, Nayagarh, Puri and Rayagada.

Till 8 am today the average rainfall of the 25 worse hit blocks was recorded160.952 mm, against the state average of 48.2 mm.

Kanas block in Puri recorded a maximum 274 mm rainfall while 200 mm rainfall was recorded in Tirtol area in Jagatsinghpur district.

Khunta and Gopabandhunagar in Mayurbhanj registered 217 mm rain where Chilika recorded 207 mm rainfall.

Notably, the government can undertake relief measures and order for repair of public infrastructure out of State Disaster Response Fund if any place records rainfall above 124.5 mm.