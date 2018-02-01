Latest News Update

Heavy Pakistan shelling along LoC in J-K’s Rajouri, 71 schools closed

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
LoC

Srinagar: Pakistani troops resorted to heavy mortar shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) on Thursday targeting civilian areas as well as Army posts in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

In the wake of the shelling, 71 schools were closed.

The shelling was reported in Kampala, Pukhari, Lam, Anwas Bhandar and Rattal Basali areas, as per sources.

In January this year, 14 people, including 8 civilians and 6 jawans, were killed and over 65 others were injured in Pakistan shelling along the LoC and International Border.

Related Items:,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

rape rape
917
Headlines

Another woman raped by father-in-law in Odisha
gang raped gang raped
912
Crime

Class-IX girl abducted, gang raped in Odisha
Ekamra Walks Ekamra Walks
851
Twin City

Architecture students from Mangalore join XUB counterparts to learn Kalingan temple style
To Top