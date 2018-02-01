Heavy Pakistan shelling along LoC in J-K’s Rajouri, 71 schools closed

Srinagar: Pakistani troops resorted to heavy mortar shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) on Thursday targeting civilian areas as well as Army posts in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.
In the wake of the shelling, 71 schools were closed.
The shelling was reported in Kampala, Pukhari, Lam, Anwas Bhandar and Rattal Basali areas, as per sources.
In January this year, 14 people, including 8 civilians and 6 jawans, were killed and over 65 others were injured in Pakistan shelling along the LoC and International Border.