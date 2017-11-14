Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely in Odisha during next 24 hrs

Bhubaneswar: The low pressure area over south-west Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood is likely to trigger heavy to very heavy rain at many places over south Odisha and at a few places over north Odisha during next 24 hours, India Met Department (IMD) forecasted on Tuesday.

Heavy rainfall likely to occur at one or two places over Coastal and adjoining Gajapati, Rayagada, Kandhamal and Nayagarh districts of the state, according to the latest bulletin.

“Yesterday’s Well Marked low pressure area over Southwest Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood now lies over West Central and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal at 0830 hours IST of today,” said the official release of the Met Department.

Strong and gusty surface wind speed from easterly direction in south Odisha and northeasterly direction in north Odisha reaching 45 to 55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph likely to prevail along and off Odisha Coast.

According to the forecasts, sea condition might be rough to very rough along and off Odisha coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into sea.